Sourdough isn’t a look, taste or style. Any bread that can be made with baker’s yeast (and many more) can be made using a sourdough starter.
Sourdough starter will be available so you can have your own. Join them at the City of Show Low Adult Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil, Show Low, on Wednesday Sept. 16, at 10:30 a.m. They will discuss using “homemade starter” for all your baking.
