At El Patrón Tuesday, July 14, 5 - 7 p.m. taco Tuesday. This event is outside on the patio. Enjoy a variety of dance music.
At the Foxfire in Alpine Wednesday, July 16, 5 - 9 p.m. Outside seating is available, James is playing outside on the stage. He plays a variety of music, country, rock/pop and Spanish.
