At the Foxfire in Alpine, Friday August 14, 5 - 9 p.m. This has outside seating available. Enjoy an acoustic night of music.
At El Patron in Pinetop, Tuesday August 18, 5 - 7 p.m., James is playing outside on the patio. Enjoy an acoustic night of music.
At the Foxfire, in Alpine Wednesday August 19, 5 - 9 p.m. This venue has seating outside available. Enjoy a variety of acoustic music
