Tuesday Sept. 22, James T is performing at El Patron from 5 - 7 p.m. outside on the patio. James plays a variety of acoustic music for your listening pleasure.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Authorities still looking for missing Springerville man
- Senate candidate Rogers compares herself to Wisconsin gunman
- Three elementary students test positive, quarantining at home
- Business park suit vs Town of Taylor will continue
- Murder suspect arrested
- Jake wears khaki, not from State Farm
- More info released on Sept. 3 pedestrian involved accident
- Accused murderer pleads guilty to manslaughter
- Cell tower location changes a third time
- Ernest Maestas
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Flake just lost support (20)
- I don't wanna wear a mask (10)
- COVID-19 (9)
- Hemp vs. THC St. Johns (9)
- Woman beaten at care home, dies (8)
- Senate candidate Rogers compares herself to Wisconsin gunman (7)
- Congressman ‘outraged’ by lack of COVID relief (6)
- A moment of courage showed us a man's soul (6)
- Liberty (6)
- Ducey's recall nears deadline (6)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.