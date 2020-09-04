Sunday September 6, James T is performing at the Den in Pinetop. Music from 12 - 3 p.m. outside on the stage. Enjoy an afternoon of a variety of acoustic guitar music.
Also, performing at El Patron in Pinetop, Tuesday, September 8 outside on the patio. Enjoy a variety of music from 5 - 7 p.m.
