Tuesday June 23, 5 - 7 p.m. at El Patron in Pinetop. Enjoy a variety of music outside on the patio.
Wednesday June 24, 5 - 8 p.m. at the Den in Pinetop outside in the backyard. James plays a variety of music, country, rock/pop and Spanish
Thursday June 25, 5 - 7 p.m. at El Patron in Pinetop on the outside patio. James plays a variety of dance music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.