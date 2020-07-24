Tuesday July 21, 5 - 7 p.m., at El Patron in Pinetop outside on the patio. Enjoy a variety of acoustic music
Thursday July 23, 5 - 8 p.m., James T y Los Vatos is performing at El Patron in Pinetop. The group plays a variety of dance music specializing in Spanish music
Saturday July 25, 3-6pm, James T y Los Vatos is performing at the Truck Stop in Wagon Wheel. This is an outside venue and is pet friendly. Enjoy a variety of dance music from country, Spanish and classic rock
