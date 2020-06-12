James T y Los Vatos are performing at the following locations:
Y Bar SGS in Vernon, Friday June 12, 4-7 p.m. Enjoy a variety of music, country, Spanish and rock/pop.
Foxfire in Alpine, Wednesday June 17, 5-9 p.m, Enjoy a variety of music.
El Patron in Pinetop, Thursday June 18, 5-8 p.m., outside on the patio.
