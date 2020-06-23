July 4th state mandate update Friday, June 19, 2020
In light of the Governor’s Executive Order dated Wednesday, June 17, 2020 the Heber-Overgaard Chamber of Commerce has no choice but to cancel our 4th of July Events in an effort to be compliant with the State of Arizona mandates. This includes the scheduled events on July 3rd and 4th which are our parade, arts and crafts vendor show, food vendors, beer garden and fireworks display. For any further questions please call the Heber-Overgaard Chamber of Commerce Office at 928-535-5777.
Executive Order 2020-40 – Governor Ducey’s Office: https://azgovernor.gov/executive-orders
