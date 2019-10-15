The Kachina Amateur Radio Club is sponsoring a two-day review class to assist those planning to test for their technician license Dec. 7.
The first half of the review will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 30. The second half will be from 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The review sessions will be conducted at the Solterra Senior Center, 5408 Hwy. 260 (White Mountain Blvd) in Lakeside.
The Laurel VE Team, WM-VET, will be conducting license testing at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at that same location. Walk-ins are welcome, however, preregistration is preferred. You can email the team at VEtesting@cableone.net to pre-register. Please include your name (the exact name used to create your FRN, if you have an FRN), license call (if you have one), and which license exam you wish to take. An acknowledgement will be emailed back to you.
At the test session, the following will be required: A government issued photo ID, your FCC Registration Number (FRN) if you have one OR your social security number, the original and a copy of any passed exam element credit (CSCE), and a copy of your current license if upgrading. The test session begins at 9 a.m.
