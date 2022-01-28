Free dental screenings and decay prevention will be provided for up to 125 children from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at Vernon Elementary School.
The inaugural oral health event is being held in honor of community dental advocate Connie Baine.
Baine had a passion and heart for serving her community and leading efforts to support a local oral health coalition, the Navajo Apache Gila (NAG) Oral Health Coalition. There she spearheaded efforts to support the tribes through the Arizona American Indian Oral Health Initiative (AAIOHI). She was instrumental in launching the first teledentistry efforts in Arizona, helping to connect underserved families with dental care in the White Mountain communities. Baine continued working in dental public health by promoting oral health, connecting partners and stakeholders and leading efforts to improve access to care for families, children and the underserved through her death in 2019.
Give Kids A Smile was created by the American Dental Association to reduce school absenteeism by eliminating oral pain and infection in underserved youth. The Arizona Dental Foundation (ADF) has coordinated Give Kids A Smile charitable services to over 1,000 children statewide every year for almost 20 years.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Office of Oral Health:
More than 60% of children have untreated tooth decay.
Nearly 30% of Arizona’s children have urgent untreated tooth decay (urgent defined as swelling, pain, infection).
School-age children are more likely to have tooth decay than asthma, hay fever or chronic bronchitis.
Give Kids A Smile activities throughout the state are funded by the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation. Additional support is provided by Rotary Club of the White Mountains and North Country Healthcare.
