Camp Soar, sponsored by Accord Hospice, is hosting its fifth annual day of fun and games. The camp is designed to reach out to children who have gone through a death, divorce of separation. The theme of Camp Soar is The Avengers. Leaning how to overcome obstacles and be your own Avenger.
Planned activities will include basketball, crafts, face painting, a petting zoo, with baby goats, miniature horses, horses and donkeys.
Kids will also enjoy a balloon release with messages in the balloons and sharing of memories. We invite children who have experienced the loss of a loved one though death, divorce or distance. We learn that we are never alone in our grief. Activities are focused around kids 5 years of age to 16.
The activities will be held at Camp Tatiyee, 5283 W. Highway 260 in Lakeside. The camp will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
For registration of Camp Soar, contact Accord Hospice at 928-271-8013 or at www.accordhealthgroup.com or visit on FACEBOOK@ACCORDHOSPICEWHITEMOUNTAINS
If you would like to volunteer at the camp, contact Director, Keli McHenry, at 928-271- 8013.
