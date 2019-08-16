SHOW LOW — Kids Need to Read (KNTR), a program that delivers free books and story time to local libraries and children, will be arriving at Show Low Public Library with “Grow Your Library,” an inspiring library donation project.
The 25th national Grow Your Library event will visit Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th Street, with a donation of 500 new books valued at over $5,000 on Saturday, Sept. 7, with a special story time presentation for children at 10:00 a.m. Each child in attendance will receive a free book, a Highlights magazine and a Highlights activity book, courtesy of KNTR. The first 100 children will also receive a reading buddy–a plush puppy, kitty, bunny or lamb–provided to KNTR courtesy of PetSmart. Children will learn how they can use their own love of reading to help the Show Low Public Library earn even more free books in the future.
KNTR will provide the library with a wonderful collection of books for young adults and children written by Arizona authors and funded by a generous $1,000 grant from Libraries, Ltd. Phoenix-based Libraries, Ltd. promotes literacy in Arizona children and teens by providing books to libraries, schools and other organizations.
KNTR was founded to improve the lives of disadvantaged children by providing inspiring book collections and engaging literacy programs to underfunded schools, libraries and organizations across the nation. By immersing children in an integrated world of literacy experiences, imagination is ignited and confidence is built for a prosperous future, regardless of race, economic status or personal capabilities.
