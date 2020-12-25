The Pinetop-Lakeside Library will continue Storytime for children up to 8 years old at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. every Tuesday.
The library's temporary holiday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library will be closed on Christmas Day. On Dec. 31, it will close at noon and be closed on Jan. 1.
Due to the holidays, there will be no Wiggle Worms or Teen Scene meetings. These will resume on Jan. 7.
For more information, call 928-368-6688.
