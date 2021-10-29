The second annual Battle of the Baddest Kids Talent Show and Costume Contest will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 in the Jiffy Store parking lot in Concho.

There will be live music, face painting, raffles, food and more. Entrance fee is $2 for Talent and Costume Show Contest. Entrants must arrive by 3 p.m. for the Talent and Costume Show.

For more information, call or text 928-205-1308 or email Danielleeverland@gmail.com.

