Blue Ridge Elementary School has scheduled its Kindergarten Roundup for the 2021-22 school year on April 1.
Registration will held at the Blue Ridge Elementary School Library. It is for children who are 5 years old or turning 5 before Sept. 1. Parents need to have their children with them and provide the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency (i.e. property tax bill, utility bill in parent’s name.
This event is an opportunity for students and parents to meet the kindergarten teachers as well.
Parents should take their children for the registration based the first letter of their last name at the following times:
8 a.m. — A–E
9 a.m. — F-J
10 a.m. K–O
Noon — P–T
1 p.m. — U–Z
