Snowflake-Taylor Recreation & Parks presents Knoll at Night 10K Trail Run beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 820 W. Flake Ave in Snowflake. Cost is $25 with T-shirt. Trophies awarded for top three finishers. Run then stay for games and grub. Bring your own head lamp, some areas of the trail are treacherous.
Register at tayloraz.org and go to Departments then Recreation and Parks.
