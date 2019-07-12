The regular monthly meeting of the Little Colorado River Chapter of the AZ Archaeology Society will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, in the Udall Room of the Springerville Heritage Center. Featured speaker will be archaeologist, Allen Dart. He is the founder and director of Tucson’s Old Pueblo Archaeology Center and is employed by USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service and has won numerous state-wide awards for his work in bringing archaeology and history to the public. The title of his talk is ‘Ancient Southwestern Native American Pottery.’
Dart will be using many illustrations to show various pottery styles prior to 1450, how styles change and the importance of context in understanding how and why pottery styles change. He will also discuss how pottery styles can help date archaeology sites and identify cultures.
The talk is sponsored in part by the AZ Humanities and it is free and open to the public. There will be a brief business meeting beginning at 6:30 in the Udall Room. Dinner with the speaker will be at 5 p.m. at the Safire Restaurant.
For more information, call Carol at 928-333-3219 (msg).
