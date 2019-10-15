The Little Colorado River Chapter of the AZ Archaeological Society will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday, Oct. 21. The meeting will be held in the Springerville Heritage Center with the program beginning at 7 p.m. Featured speaker will be Dr. Deni Seymour, an internationally recognized authority on protohistoric Native American and Spanish colonial archeology and history. The title of her talk is “Apaches and their Horses.” Dr. Seymour has studied the Apache and other mobile Native American groups as well as the Coronado and Niza expeditions, among other topics. She will discuss how horses shaped warfare and intercultural relations, were intertwined with family and and interband relations, and were integrated into Apachean lives through the use of horse power and in ceremonies. Her talk is sponsored in part by the AZ Humanities and it is free and open to all.
The program will be preceded by a brief business meeting beginning at 6:30 and dinner with the speaker at 5 p.m. at the Safire Restaurant.
For more information, call Carol at 928-333-3219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.