Are you interested in learning how 911 works, or interested in meeting the 911 dispatchers who answer your local emergencies? Interested in a career as a 911 dispatcher? Join them for cookies with communications from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Darrin Reed Room at the Public Safety Headquarters, 411 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low. They are hiring. To become a dispatcher you must be 18 years of age or older to attend, mature and confidential material in dispatch presentation.
