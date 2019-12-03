Dispatchers are behind the scenes 'first responders'

Dispatcher Stephanie Streeter, left, shows Breanna Williams what information to look for, and in what priority, while assessing a call coming into the Show Low Police Department Communications Center.

 Photos by Laura Singleton/The Independent

Are you interested in learning how 911 works, or interested in meeting the 911 dispatchers who answer your local emergencies? Interested in a career as a 911 dispatcher? Join them for cookies with communications from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Darrin Reed Room at the Public Safety Headquarters, 411 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low. They are hiring. To become a dispatcher you must be 18 years of age or older to attend, mature and confidential material in dispatch presentation.

