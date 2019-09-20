Soak in the beauty and wonder of the great outdoors at Sipe Wildlife area near Springerville from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Arizona Game and Fish will be providing expert talks and a guided hike through the wildlife area. Learn about the Rubb Creek Pueblo ruins located on site. You may even spot elk and other wildlife at this time of year.
Pick up is offered at Winslow, Holbrook, Show Low, and Snowflake NPC campuses. Cost is $35/student. Students need to bring: sack lunch, water, a hat and comfortable shoes.
There is medium hiking involved with uneven ground along the trails.
For more information visit the Northland Pioneer College Learning Adventures Excursions page https://www.npc.edu/learning-adventures-excursions
