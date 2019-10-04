Learn the basics of how to create a word document in a free All About Word workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. in the library computer lab. As time permits, they will explore intermediate and advanced techniques in Microsoft Word. Basic computer skills are necessary. This class requires registration. Call the computer lab at 928-532-4065 to reserve your seat. If no one is available to answer your call, leave a message.

