The Show Low Public Library offers computer classes. The classes are free, but registration is required. To register and for more information, stop by the library or call the computer lab at 928-532-4065. Please leave a message, if no one is available to answer your call.
Android operating systems class
Android Devices Class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the library computer lab. Learn more about how to use your Android smart phone or tablet, including Kindles and Nooks. Navigate through settings, install and delete widgets, and backup your device. Not for iPhones or iPads.
iPhone, iPad class
An iPhone and iPad class is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the library computer lab. Using an iPad, this class will cover basic features of Apple’s iOS, including settings, connecting to the internet, using email, installing and using different applications, and managing visual content. Bring your iPhone or iPad. Not for Android devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.