The Show Low Public Library offers computer classes. The classes are free, but registration is required. To register and for more information, stop by the library or call the computer lab at 928-532-4065. Please leave a message, if no one is available to answer your call.
Prepare for your business plan workshop
Prepare for Your Business Plan workshop will be held from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. If you own a small business, work for one, or are thinking about either, we'll discuss Preparing (or Improving) your Business Plan. The workshop will also practice a range of digital skills useful in managing a small business online, including document formatting, effective business communication, how to conduct internet searches, how to research a topic, how to share your research results, and effective writing strategies for the business community. This will be a hands-on experience. Basic computer skills are required.
Google software class
A google software class from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 16, in the Library Computer Lab. Learn how to use Google’s many services, including calendars, Google Earth, Google maps, and Google Photos. Basic computer skills are required.
Google drive class
A Google Drive class from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the library computer lab. Dig deeper into Google’s free software applications by focusing on Google’s cloud service, Google Drive, and the G-suite of office apps, including sheets, docs, slides. Basic computer skills are required. This class is free, but space is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.