The Show Low Public Library offers computer classes. The classes are free, but registration is required. To register and for more information, stop by the library or call the computer lab at 928-532-4065. Please leave a message, if no one is available to answer your call.
PowerPoint basics
PowerPoint Basics class from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the library computer lab. Learn the basics of this presentation software, including how to create a visual slide presentation, presentation notes, and even class handouts. Basic computer skills required. Class size is limited and registration is required.
Veteran-led small business livestream
A veteran-led small businesses from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. National Veterans Small Business Week is only a week away. Celebrate at a livestream viewing party for the veteran-owned businesses in our community. This free Google workshop — featuring a notable special guest — will help veteran-led businesses in our community learn how to stand out on Google and reach more customers.
