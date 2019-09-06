The Show Low Public Library offers computer classes. The classes are free, but registration is required. To register and for more information, stop by the library or call the computer lab at 928-532-4065. Please leave a message, if no one is available to answer your call.
Internet basics class
An Internet Basics Class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 9, in the library computer lab. Find out about how to access and search the Internet effectively. Learn how to send, receive, and manage e-mail, including the use of an address book and how to add attachments. A basic familiarity with computers will be helpful.
Internet safety class
An Internet Safety Class from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the library computer lab. Now that you’ve gotten on the Internet, learn how to keep yourself and your personal information safe and secure. Basic computer skills required.
Digital resources class
A free digital skills for everyday tasks workshop from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the library computer lab. This is the third workshop in our ongoing series libraries lead with digital skills. Learn to make the most of your time by managing your work online. The tools we’ll use are free and accessible anywhere there’s internet access, and we'll practice the hands-on skills necessary to take advantage of them.
