Show Low Public Library announces activities for March:
• Intro to Magic the Gathering- March 19, 3-5 p.m., ages 9-18. Supplies for basic game play will be provided.
• Cook the Books- March 23, 10-11 a.m., adult event. A book discussion with a bite! This month we are reading Union Street Bakery by Mary Ellen Taylor. Books will be available at the library to checkout.
• Adult DIY: March 13, 6-8 p.m. This month for our project we will be making bookmarks using gel printing. All supplies will be provided!
• Mystery Experience: March 10, from 6-8 p.m. (adult event). This month participants can solve puzzles relating to the city of Chicago to become the Master of Mystery!
• Bird Workshop: March 7 and 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., all ages welcome. Join Captain Steve Beckwith and his beautiful blue macaw Blu. Learn about birds and spend quality time up close with Blu.
• White Mountain Poetry Circle- first Saturday of the month from 4-5 p.m. This outside group meets in the library meeting room.
• No Strings Attached Book Club: second Saturday of every month from 10-11 a.m. Book club for people who love reading but don’t want to read the same book! Meet with other book lovers and share your current and favorite reads.
• Game Zone: Fridays from 2-3:30 p.m. for kids and teens ages 8-18. There is a different game theme every week: Games include board, card, video games, free play or tournament.
• Roblox: first Friday of every month from 4-5 p.m. for ages 8-18. Kids can join fellow players in this online universe. Participants must have a parent permission slip on file to play.
• Code Explorers: Mondays 4-5 p.m. for kids ages 8-13. Kids can learn basic coding skills online through a site called Educode, play with robots and learn animation.
• LEGO Club: Tuesdays 4-5 p.m. for ages 6-14. LEGO’s and supplies are provided.
• Homeschool Group: Wednesdays 11-12 p.m. for all school age kids. Homeschool families can come each week and participate in a different activity. Activities change from week to week but the theme remains the same each month. Week #1-Book Club, week #2- STEAM, week #3- Digital Literacy (sign-up is required, for ages 8-14 only), week #4- Art, week #5- Fun.
• Itsy-Bitsy Storytime: Wednesdays 10-10:30 a.m. for kids ages up to 3 and their parents/caregivers. Hear stories, play games, sing songs and do crafts.
• Family Storytime: Thursdays 10-10:30 a.m. for kids ages 3-5 and their parents/caregivers. Hear stories, play games, sing songs and do crafts.
• Together Toddler Time (TTT)- This program was formerly called Mommy & Me. It is for ages up to 5 and their caregivers/guardians held Tuesdays starting at 10 a.m.
• Afterschool Universe: Hands on space program (started this January) with different activities where students will make special projects and work on experiments. It is a year long, 12 part series of workshops. Participants that sign-up are expected to attend all sessions. There will be a showcase in December 2020 where students can show their work to the community. This workshop series is for kids ages 10-13 and is held the fourth Thursday of every month from 4-5 p.m. Registration is limited to 20 participants. This program is provided with funding through a RAIN Grant.
• White Mountain Book Talkers: March 18, from 1:30-3 p.m. This month this book club will be reading and discussing Killer of the Flower Moon by David Grann. Books will be available at the library to check out.
