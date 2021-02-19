SHOW LOW — Show Low Public Library announces a 1,300 square foot expansion to the library that will be primarily used as a youth center. This project is funded in part from the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the secretary of state, with funds appropriated by the Arizona Legislature; Rural Activation and Innovation Network and Show Low Library Friends. Partners include the city of Show Low and Arizona@Work.
This new space will include dedicated computers for the youth, a large programming area, a recording studio, and an Arizona@Work Youth Affiliate Site. The project will be complete in June.
Construction will commence on Feb. 26. The library will remain open during construction, but the east parking lot and east side entrance into the library will not be accessible. The drive-thru book drop will be open. These restrictions will remain in effect for the duration of the expansion project.
For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.