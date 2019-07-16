The Show Low Library Friends are offering for sale this week the following items:
• A wonderful collection of educational children books with great illustrations on all kind of critters such as skunks, apes, walrus, vultures, giant toads, and more. Each books is only twenty-five cents!
• A small set of old, first edition encyclopedias on Aviation and Space Sciences consisting of 13 volumes. These are in good condition for a price of $30.
• A nice collection of books by Lynn V. Andrews on women's spiritual adventures and self-discovery priced at either fifty-cents of a dollar each.
All of the income received from the sale of books are for library needs that benefits the community. Don't forget to donate your used books.
