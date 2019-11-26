The Show Low Library Friends will have Christmas books for adults and children on sale starting Friday, Nov. 29, through the holiday season. They also have Christmas music, movies (both CD and VHS) on sale for you enjoyment during this holiday season. Stop by in our used books room at the Show Low Library. All proceeds will benefit the Show Low Public Library
They also have a jar at the library check out desk for donations towards our library expansion plans to benefit the youth in the community. The back area will be enclosed for a room that will have library material and computers dedicated to youth use. It will also include a help desk with information on scholarships and jobs. The "Friends" thank you for your support and your donations of used books.
