The Pinetop-Lakeside has chosen the month of November to initiate a community service awareness program. This year, the library has picked backpack snacks; a local group that is collecting snacks to be given to children of the White Mountain School Districts. The mission of this group is to keep children from being hungry on the weekends when they do not have access to school breakfast or lunch.
The Hunger Heroes Drive will run through Nov. 19. You can bring items such as: fruit cups, pull top soups, granola bars, pop tarts, oatmeal packets and Vienna sausages to the library located at 1595 Johnson Drive in Lakeside.
For more information, call 928-368-6688, ext. 2.
