The Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library, 1595 Johnson Drive, will be facilitating an after school program for grades K-3. Each program session will inspire creativity and inventive thinking.
Through a series of story scenarios, children will meet the inhabitants of Curiosity Creek. Children will gave an opportunity to take their ideas and test them through hands-on activities. Join the library starting March 16 (Monday) and March 18 (Wednesday) at 3 p.m., for Inspiring Invention through Stories. Any child in Kindergarten through third grade are welcome. Then classes will meet every Monday at 3 p.m. and Fridays at 2 p.m. through April 24.
For more information or questions, call the library at 928-368-6688, ext. 2.
