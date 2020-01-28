Free computer classes at Show Low Public Library, Monday, Feb. 3-6. Show Low Public Library offers a range of computer class series. These classes are free, Monday through Thursday in the computer lab. Each class session, excluding the Write Now! series, is stand-alone, but over time, the knowledge and skills gained are cumulative. Check out one, or all, of the classes offered each month. For adults, ages 18-plus. Sign-up is only required for the Write Now series classes. Call the computer lab at 928-532-4065 to sign up or for more information.
• Windows 10: Monday, Feb. 3rd, from 2-3 p.m. Learn about the features and functions of Windows 10, including privacy settings, personalization of desktop, power versus start menus, file explorer, and how to download and delete apps. Basic computer skills required.
• Android OS: Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 2-3 p.m. Explore the features and functions of the Android operating system. Whether you have a smart phone or tablet, including Kindles and Nooks, this series will walk you through how to navigate through settings, install and delete widgets, and backup your device. Not for iPhones or iPads. Media Literacy: Let's talk about online scams, frauds, and identity theft, and what you can do to protect yourself.
• Write Now!: Begins Thursday, Feb. 6, from 2-3 p.m. A new workshop that blends digital skills with creative writing. The class will start with writing and illustrating a children's book. Sign-up for the six-week workshop is required. Call 928-532-4065 to reserve your spot.
