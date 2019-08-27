The Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library presents community FRANK Talk at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, facilitated by Dr. T.J. Davis
What does it mean to be a U.S. Citizen? Dr. T.J. Davis, ASU, School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies. What does it mean to be a U.S. citizen? Few discussions directly address the question or the difference between citizens and others in the United States. What is it that makes or allows citizens to be different from others? What can or should citizens be able to do that others cannot or should not be able to do? Join the library for this FRANK Talk to explore the meaning of citizenship and how it informs the values of civic life, and public participation and policy in American democratic institutions.
FRANK Talks are named in part to honor Lorraine W. Frank, the founding Executive Director of Arizona Humanities. During her tenure, she elevated public discourse and understood that engaging communities in dialogue was critical to the well-being of our state. Lorraine W. Frank passed away in 2005, and in 2015 she was inducted into the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame.
How to engage in civil dialogue: FRANK Talks are not about being right or wrong; speak in a respectful manner to everyone in the session; be courteous and do not interrupt others while they are speaking; give everyone an opportunity to be heard; listen to others while they are speaking without planning a response; and after explaining your view of the situation, focus on future actions rather than past events.
The library is located at 1595 Johnson Dr. in Lakeside. For more information, call 928-368-6688.
