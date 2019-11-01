The Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St., will offer mystery experience exploring Mexico City and solving puzzles to become the master of mystery Friday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and also from 6-8 p.m. in the library computer lab.
Bring a friend to solve the mystery together. All supplies are provided. This is a free adult event.
