The city of Show Low has scheduled the following holiday-related activities from late November through January:
• Show Low Shines, Nov. 27-Jan. 2: An extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that lights up Show Low from the day after Thanksgiving through Jan. 2. Light displays in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, at Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at the Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
• Christmas Light Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 5: Join the crowd along the Deuce of Clubs from Central Avenue to White Mountain Road to enjoy the floats with a collection of beautiful light displays depicting this year’s theme of Christmas Magic. The parade is free, and cash prizes will be awarded to floats in various categories. For more information or to enter a float in the parade, go to www.showlowaz.gov/recreation or call 928-532-4140.
• Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 5: This event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. or immediately following the Christmas Light Parade at the Show Low City Library. Come watch the lighting of the big community Christmas tree in front of the library.
• Deuce of Clubs Drop, 11 p.m., Dec. 31: Enjoy music, dancing and food and then join in on the countdown to midnight as the city ushers in 2021 by dropping a giant electrified Deuce of Clubs from the top of the big community Christmas tree in front of the Show Low City Library — similar to the ball at Times Square in New York. The evening comes to a climax with a giant fireworks show immediately following the dropping of the Deuce of Clubs.
For more information about any of these events, call 928-532-4140.
