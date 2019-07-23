Pinetop Lions is hosting Casino Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Hungry Buffalo, 4048 Porter Mountain Road in Lakeside. The event will feature craps, poker and black jack with Arizona Casino Elite Dealers, a $20 buy-in. Tickets are available at the door.
For more information, call Theresa at 928-207-5500 or Everett at 928-369-6986.
