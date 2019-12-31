Boys and Girls Club of Round Valley Little League Basketball is in need of coaches, assistant coaches and skill camp coaches. The season will run from Jan. 11 to Feb. 29.
For further information, contact BGCRV at 928-333-7824, Jeff Cochran at 928-245-9428 or jcochran@elks.net or John Allen at 928-245-3112 or jallen@elks.net.
