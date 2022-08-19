Auditions for Northland Pioneer College’s production of the Broadway musical, Little Women, will be held on from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Performing Arts Center located at 1611 S. Main St. in Snowflake. Those who audition should come prepared to sing two contrasting song cuts of a minute or less. Music selections should be in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided, and performers must bring sheet music in the appropriate key, with cuttings clearly marked. A cappella and recorded accompaniments will not be permitted. Performers should also refrain from singing anything from the score. Appointments to audition must be made online at www.npc.edu/auditions. For audition questions, contact Richard ‘Carson’ Saline at richard.saline@npc.edu.

