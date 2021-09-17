The Arizona State University Alumni Association, White Mountain chapter, will host a game watch party at the Den, aka Lions Den, for every ASU football game so that ASU alumni and fans can get together to watch games and cheer the team on to victory.
The schedule is:
• 7:15 p.m. Sept. 18 vs. BYU
• TBD Sept. 25 vs. Colorado
• TBD Oct. 2 vs. UCLA
More to come. The Alumni Association has provided door prizes for a free drawing during the game. Come and join follow Sun Devils and fans for fun and support the local business.
