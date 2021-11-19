The public is invited to meet some of the authors who call this part of Arizona home from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Claire’s Corner in White Mountain Lake.

Already slated to attend:

• Paula F Winskye, whose 23 novels include the Tony Wagner mystery series and the Randy McKay mysteries.

• Fantasy writer Jonathan Pembroke, author of the "Holly Sisters Trilogy."

• Leslie Baker writes humor/opinion and has published three collections of her work.

• Biography/historical fiction writer Myra Larsen will offer the anthology "Raw Voices."

• Kathleen Osbourne, science fiction/romance writer will also present anthologies "Tolerance" and "Autumn."

• Romance author Betsy Love will have a number of her titles.

• David Gilmore, author of an historical suspense novel set during World War II, "Operation Blue Sapphire."

• Mary Martin, children’s book author.

Other local authors may be added.

