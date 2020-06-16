Show Low — During these uncertain times, one thing is certain: Blood donors help save lives. The American Red Cross urges healthy, eligible individuals to make an appointment to give blood to help keep a stable blood supply for trauma patients, those battling diseases and others throughout this pandemic.
When you donate, you’re giving patients and their families a chance for more memories. The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to donate blood or platelets. There are a couple of upcoming blood opportunities on June 17 and June 18, 2020. We’re all in this together.
Blood Drive Locations:
City of Show Low – City Campus Gym 620 E. McNeil – Wednesday, June 17, 11 a.m. thru 5 p.m.
Show Low VFW Post 9907 – 381 N. Central Ave. Thursday, June 18, 9 a.m. thru 2 p.m.
Appointments ONLY at RedCrossBlood.org use sponsor code showlowaz or sponsor code: post9907 or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
How to help:
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this June by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
