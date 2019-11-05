The public is invited to meet and greet candidates for local office on Sat., Nov. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at the Hungry Buffalo Restaurant, 4048 Porter Mountain Rd. in Lakeside.
Angela Sadler, candidate for Navajo County Treasurer, David Peelman, of Apache County, a candidiate for Arizona House of Representatives Legislative District 7, and Cope Reynolds, candidiate for Apache County Sheriff will be on hand to meet with voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.