Lodestar Self Care Center in Concho will host an off grid healing seminar Aug. 16-18, on medicinal herbs and body care. Seven presentations over three days by local wellness experts ranging from Yoga Therapy to Gut Health information. Donations are suggested to presenters. Attend any or all workshops.
Two-part dowsing workshop with Sandee Mac; Part 1 will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Part 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
Learn to access accurate information by discovering the power of your internal wisdom and make your life decisions with greater confidence. This ancient art is used to clear environments, relationships, and maintain personal health. Participants encouraged to attend both workshops for full benefit. Part 1 is prerequisite to Part 2.
For information and directions: bhockabout@gmail.com or call 928-587-1660.
