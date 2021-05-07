A free farm tour of Lodestar Gardens will be available at noon on May 15 at the property that is located 16 miles east of Show Low off State Route 61.
The tour topics wlll cover garden bed prep, irrigation strategies, solar power and greenhouse growing. Fresh produce also will be available. Free aloe vera plants will be available for the first five visitors.
For more information or exact directions, email bhockabout@gmail.com or call 928-587-1660.
