The first Luna Tunes open mic for the year is planned for 6:30 p.m. May 26 at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road in Lakeside.
All ages are encouraged to share their talents of music, dance, poetry, drama and other creative arts on selected dates of the full moon May through October. The group is also encouraging short presentations from local businesses.
Other dates for the event will be June 24, July 24, Aug. 22, Sept 20. and Oct 20.
The event is free, no experience is necessary, everyone is welcome and sound equipment is provided.
The church is located less than one-half a mile south of the movie theater in Lakeside on Woodland Road. The main doors are on the east side of the building. Social distancing and face masks are required except for performers.
The program can be joined on Zoom as well. For more information, contact Linda Hoy at 650-704-1087 or Linda70Hoy@gmail.com, or go to UnityWM.org or the group's Facebook page.
