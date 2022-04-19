Luna Tunes talent night will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 16 at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road in Lakeside.

All ages are encouraged to share their talents of music, dance, poetry, drama, etc. on selected dates of the full moon from May to October.

The event is free. Coffee and desserts will be served. For more information, see UnityWM.org or contact Linda Hoy at 650-704-1087 or LindaHoy@UnityWM.org.

