The Snowflake-Taylor Chamber will host a Lunch & Learn at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Snowflake Social Hall, 111 W. Center in Snowflake.
The chamber board will be preparing their annual Thanksgiving feast in honor its valuable chamber member.
They ask to bring an unwrapped toy to be donated to the Silver Creek Rotary Toy Drive.
RSVP at 928-536-4331.
