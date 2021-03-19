SHOW LOW - The "Make Better Business Decisions with Analytics" presentation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Mar. 31 through the Small Business Development Center. This class will help you learn best practices and analyze trends about how customers engage with your business online, then turn these insights into well-informed, actionable decisions.
To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8324478812033033483. For questions, email sbdc@npc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.