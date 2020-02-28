MAMA (Mothers in Arizona Moving Ahead) is a program designed to help low income mothers develop a new future story—one where their families experience stability, connectedness and improved health. MAMA is built to engage the whole community and help lead a community to prosperity, one family at a time.
Understanding Poverty and the MAMA Program workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the RE:Center, 814 E. White Mountain Blvd in Lakeside.
Join the workshop and learn more about starting MAMA in our community. This workshop will help participants better understand poverty and the impact of chronic instability, scarcity and stress and learn about the MAMA program and how it is designed.
Lunch, coffee, snacks and materials will be provided.
To register, call 928-457-1707 or email: rca@thechurchaz.org.
